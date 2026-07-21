RS chair asks members to uphold dignity of House, five adjournments follow

NEW DELHI: Before the Rajya Sabha faced five adjournments on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, House Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged members to make the most of the sittings by engaging in constructive debate on matters of national importance.

In the opening remarks for the session, Radhakrishnan called on MPs to uphold the dignity, discipline and decorum of the House, stressing that repeated disruptions hinder discussions on issues that directly affect the country and its citizens.

Welcoming members, including those newly elected, he expressed confidence that the House would continue with its long-standing tradition of meaningful deliberation. “We have 19 sittings before us, and it is our collective responsibility to use this valuable time to debate and decide on issues of national importance,” he said.

Acknowledging that differing opinions are a cornerstone of parliamentary democracy, the chairman maintained that such differences should be expressed in a manner that safeguards the sanctity of the House. “Disruptions should not be allowed to undermine its functioning,” he said.

Highlighting the significant legislative and deliberative agenda scheduled for the session, Radhakrishnan appealed to members to remain focused on ensuring the timely conduct of business, warning that every interruption delays discussions on issues affecting both the nation and the people they represent.

Despite the appeal, the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned during the day as Opposition members, led by the Congress, pressed for action against those responsible for the leak of the medical entrance examination question paper. The House was adjourned for the day without any substantial business.