Shambhu border sealed as farmers head to Delhi for Mahapanchayat against India-US trade deal

Haryana government on Tuesday sealed the Shambhu border to stop farmers from travelling to Delhi for the proposed Kisan Mahapanchayat against the India-US trade deal. Farmer leader from Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the move.

According to the farm leader, heavy police deployment was seen at the Punjab-Haryana border point, with multiple barricades and cement blocks placed on the bridge over the Ghaggar river to prevent the movement of farmer convoys.

The day-long "Kisan Mahapanchayat", being organised under the banner of the "Desh Bachao Morcha", is scheduled to be held at Delhi's Kisan Ghat. Farmer leaders have said participants from Punjab, Haryana and other states are expected to attend.

Several groups of farmers from Punjab began their journey towards Delhi in buses on Tuesday morning.

The convoy started from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib after more than 1,000 farmers spent the night at the gurdwara's sarai. The procession moved through Madhopur near Sirhind on the GT Road before heading towards Shambhu.

Speaking to reporters, Pandher said farmers intended to travel peacefully but were being stopped at the border.

Pandher said farmers wanted to proceed peacefully to Delhi, but the Haryana government was stopping them at the Shambhu border.

He alleged that this exposed the "true face" of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who frequently visits Punjab and makes tall promises to its people.

Pandher said farmers want the proposed India-US trade agreement to be completely scrapped.

He added that the future course of action will be decided by consulting with other farmer leaders upon reaching the Shambhu border point.

The protest comes a day after Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra while heading to Delhi for the Mahapanchayat.

The union's spokesperson, Prince Waraich, alleged that police had detained several of its workers to prevent them from participating in the protest.

Farmer organisations have opposed the proposed India-US trade pact, claiming it would allow cheaper agricultural imports into India, hurting domestic farm incomes and the country's agricultural economy. They also contend that the agreement would adversely affect agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and micro industries.

The protesting groups have urged the Centre to abandon the proposed trade deal, saying it must protect the interests of farmers and the wider public.

(With inputs from PTI)