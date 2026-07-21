Thief caught while attempting to sell stolen water pump to owner’s brother

RANCHI: In a quirk of fate, a thief ended up taking stolen valuables to a member of the very family from whose house he had stolen them. He took the goods to Baliapur market in the Dhanbad town of Jharkhand.

The prospective buyer identified the belongings and became suspicious, exposing the accused’s participation in the crime. Once the accused’s identity as a thief was disclosed, enraged locals caught hold of him, thrashed him and later handed him over to the police. The accused has been identified as Vijay Pal.

According to reports, thieves targeted the home of Sadhu Pal in Baliapur about a week ago. They had broken into the house and stolen four fans and a Tullu water pump.

Sadhu Pal’s family did not get any clue about the stolen goods till, on Sunday, Vijay Pal tried to sell the water pump in the Baliapur market. As fate would have it, he ended up contacting Madhav Pal, the elder brother of Sadhu Pal, as the prospective buyer.