Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches Rs 235-crore Ganga Corridor projects ahead of 2027 Mahakumbh

NEW DELHI: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for four infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 235 crore under the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, aimed at transforming Haridwar into a modern, safe and world-class spiritual destination.

The projects, being implemented by the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board, are expected to strengthen preparations for the 2027 Mahakumbh and provide safer and more convenient facilities to pilgrims and Kanwar Yatra devotees.

At a ceremony held at the Alaknanda Hotel in Haridwar, Dhami performed the bhoomi pujan for the Rs 43.25-crore Administrative Route Corridor Development Project.

He also laid the foundation stones for the Rs 66.76-crore redevelopment of Har Ki Pauri and Subhash Ghat, infrastructure development north of Har Ki Pauri at a cost of Rs 66.34 crore, and the Rs 58.84-crore redevelopment of the Rodi Belwala area.

“These projects are part of our wider vision to develop Haridwar as a world-class spiritual and cultural city, with the blessings of Mother Ganga and the saint community,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed not merely to announcing projects but to completing them within fixed timelines while ensuring quality and transparency. Officials have been directed to avoid any compromise on construction standards, he added.

Dhami said the projects would benefit residents besides improving facilities for millions of pilgrims visiting the holy city throughout the year. Better infrastructure would also boost tourism, trade, transport, hospitality, handicrafts and other service sectors, creating fresh employment and self-employment opportunities.