What did you do after your husband was attacked: SC questions Sonam Raghuvanshi's conduct

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the conduct of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025, while suggesting her to surrender and face trial in the case.

The accused, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June last year in connection with the killing of her businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year.

Subsequently, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, 2025.

The police has alleged that Sonam conspired with hired assailants to kill her husband for financial gains.

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale was hearing a plea filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail granted to Sonam.

"How do you explain your conduct? Their (police) case is that you along with deceased went to that place.

The occurrence took place where he was attacked and died.

What did you do thereafter? That's the primary issue.

Secondly, regarding the grounds of arrest, did you raise it at the earliest point of time? the bench observed.

The top court said it will either consider and pass an order on merits or direct Sonam to surrender and face trial.

"We are putting it to you because we don't want to catch you by surprise and at the same time you should also understand our mind.

You just get instructions and come back to us," Justice Sundresh told the lawyer appearing for Sonam.