2,000 suspected militant OGWs detained in Valley-wide crackdown after Anantnag policeman's killing

Police and security agencies have detained about 2,000 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militants in a massive Valley-wide crackdown following the killing of a policeman in a militant attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A police official said the coordinated raids were carried out by security personnel across the Valley, including in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

He said the coordinated operations were carried out on the basis of credible intelligence and as part of an ongoing investigation into the Anantnag terror attack.

A policeman, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by militants in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir on Wednesday. It was the first militant attack in the Valley since the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Following the attack, police conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar.

"The raids resulted in the detention of nearly 700 suspected OGWs for questioning and verification in accordance with established legal procedures," a police spokesman said.

He said the operations were undertaken with the objective of identifying and neutralising networks that provide logistical, financial, communication, transportation, shelter and other forms of support to militant organisations.

According to police, in district-wide raids in Ganderbal, more than 100 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were detained for sustained questioning and verification.

"Simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations by different police teams with the objective of dismantling any support networks that could aid anti-national and terrorist elements," a police spokesman said.

He said police also conducted raids in central Kashmir's Budgam district and detained over 200 suspects as part of preventive security measures.

"The detained individuals include suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs), miscreants, orbit members of JKNOP, and persons involved in NDPS-related cases," the spokesman said.

He said they were taken into preventive custody from the jurisdictions of all police stations and police posts in the district for sustained questioning and verification to prevent any attempt to disturb peace and maintain a robust security environment.