2,000 suspected militant OGWs detained in Valley-wide crackdown after Anantnag policeman's killing

Police and security agencies have detained about 2,000 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militants in a massive Valley-wide crackdown following the killing of a policeman in a militant attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
A police official said the coordinated raids were carried out by security personnel across the Valley, including in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.
He said the coordinated operations were carried out on the basis of credible intelligence and as part of an ongoing investigation into the Anantnag terror attack.
A policeman, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by militants in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir on Wednesday. It was the first militant attack in the Valley since the Pahalgam terror attack last year.
Following the attack, police conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar.
"The raids resulted in the detention of nearly 700 suspected OGWs for questioning and verification in accordance with established legal procedures," a police spokesman said.
He said the operations were undertaken with the objective of identifying and neutralising networks that provide logistical, financial, communication, transportation, shelter and other forms of support to militant organisations.
According to police, in district-wide raids in Ganderbal, more than 100 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were detained for sustained questioning and verification.
"Simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations by different police teams with the objective of dismantling any support networks that could aid anti-national and terrorist elements," a police spokesman said.
He said police also conducted raids in central Kashmir's Budgam district and detained over 200 suspects as part of preventive security measures.
"The detained individuals include suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs), miscreants, orbit members of JKNOP, and persons involved in NDPS-related cases," the spokesman said.
He said they were taken into preventive custody from the jurisdictions of all police stations and police posts in the district for sustained questioning and verification to prevent any attempt to disturb peace and maintain a robust security environment.
In north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police detained 178 OGWs during district-wide raids for sustained questioning and verification.
"Extensive search and verification operations at multiple locations across the district are still underway," the spokesman said.
He said security measures have been significantly strengthened across Baramulla. Area domination patrols, naka checking, frisking, surveillance and vehicle checking have been intensified.
In north Kashmir's Bandipora district, police and security forces conducted joint raids at multiple locations.
"As part of the ongoing operations, more than 130 suspected OGWs have been detained for questioning," a police spokesman said.
He said raids and extensive search operations are being conducted at multiple locations across the district.
To strengthen security, vehicle checking, area domination patrols, frisking and surveillance have been increased at vulnerable points, entry and exit routes, and public places in Bandipora district.
Police said that during coordinated raids at multiple locations in the border district of Kupwara, over 70 suspected OGWs were detained for questioning.
According to police, the crackdown against militant OGWs forms part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's sustained efforts to identify, disrupt and neutralise terror-support structures while ensuring the safety and security of the public.
"The crackdown is part of the ongoing counter-terrorism and preventive security measures being undertaken to maintain peace and public order, enhance security, and deter anti-national elements from exploiting the prevailing situation," a police official said.
He said stringent action would continue against individuals found involved in activities that threaten public order or national security, strictly in accordance with the law.