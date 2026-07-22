AICC plans fortnightly forum for ‘unified’ voice from Jhakhand ministers

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju has moved to ensure greater coordination among ministers from the party’s quota by aligning their public statements with the party’s official stand.

As part of the initiative, Raju said that a ministers’ forum will soon be constituted, which will meet every fortnight to discuss key issues and ensure that all ministers speak in one voice while effectively projecting the party’s position.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Raju with the ministers of the Congress quota held in Ranchi on Tuesday. “All ministers will speak strictly in line with party policy; no public statements will be made without prior discussion on the party platform,” said Raju.

All ministers would meet every 15 days to deliberate on public issues, form a consensus, and present the party’s stance to the public, he added.

According to Raju, it has often been observed that ministers express differing opinions on the same issue; therefore, they have been instructed to present a unified party view to the public only after internal consultation on the party platform. A dedicated forum for ministers will be established for this purpose, he said.