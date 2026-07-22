Bhopal Diary | BJP leader seeks votes at Congress chief’s rural meet

Chirula village of Datia district witnessed an interesting development on July 19, as the ruling BJP’s candidate for the July 30 Datia assembly by-election, Ashutosh Tiwari, appealed for votes at a public meeting being addressed by state Congress president Jitu Patwari. Actually, Tiwari was campaigning in the village when he came across the principal rival party’s poll meeting being addressed by the state Congress chief. When Patwari called him to the meeting, Tiwari went there and solicited votes for himself in the month-end bypoll. This led to a war of words between the two. Videos of the verbal dual have since been doing rounds on social media.