Bhopal Diary | BJP leader seeks votes at Congress chief’s rural meet

Chirula village of Datia district witnessed an interesting development on July 19, as the ruling BJP’s candidate for the July 30 Datia assembly by-election, Ashutosh Tiwari, appealed for votes at a public meeting being addressed by state Congress president Jitu Patwari. Actually, Tiwari was campaigning in the village when he came across the principal rival party’s poll meeting being addressed by the state Congress chief. When Patwari called him to the meeting, Tiwari went there and solicited votes for himself in the month-end bypoll. This led to a war of words between the two. Videos of the verbal dual have since been doing rounds on social media.
‘No decision on renaming Barkatullah University’
More than a month after Bhopal-based Barkatullah University’s executive council (EC) approved a proposal to rename the university as Vagdevi Bhojpal University, triggering a major political debate, the Madhya Pradesh government stated on Monday that no decision has been taken regarding it. Replying to a query in the assembly, the higher education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, informed that it hasn’t been decided by the government to rename the varsity. On June 3, the varsity EC had approved a proposal to rename the university, which was renamed in 1988 after the famous Indian revolutionary Mohamed Barkatullah ‘Maulana Barkatullah.’
Digvijaya Singh quits social media
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh stepped away from personal use of his X page recently. He handed his X account and personal mobile phone over to his office staff and secretary to focus on spiritual activities and a planned padayatra from Ujjain to Ayodhya, slated to start from the Dussehra festival (October 20). His account, previously operating under the handle @digvijaya_28, has now been renamed OfficeofDVS, indicating that future updates will be issued through his office instead of being personally managed by him. The around thousand km long Padayatra would start from Ujjain’s famous Mahakal Temple on October 20 and conclude in Ayodhya (UP).
Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com