Chhattisgarh HC questions delayed RTE admissions as bureaucratic changes slash substantial seats

RAIPUR: A crisis is unfolding in Chhattisgarh’s implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, leaving thousands of underprivileged children in academic limbo.

The situation has drawn sharp criticism from the Chhattisgarh High Court, while private school operators point to controversial policy shifts by the School Education Department as the root cause of the drastic decline in admissions.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding RTE admissions in private schools, the High Court expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in the admission timeline.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, the state government revealed that the RTE admission process would continue until August. Surprised by this extended timeline, the Court questioned the state: “The academic session started in April. In such a scenario, when will these poor children begin their studies, and how will their syllabus be completed? Is the state government going to make special alternative arrangements for them?"

The government submitted that the second phase of the admission lottery took place on July 6, 2026, across all 33 districts. Out of 12,934 applications received for 9,984 vacant seats, 1,174 students were selected and scheduled for enrollment between July 8 and July 17, 2026.