CM Omar Abdullah ups ante on restoration of statehood plank

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said restoration of statehood was the foundation for regaining the constitutional special status of the Union territory. He said the Delhi protest on Monday as “just the beginning” of the party’s campaign for statehood.

“The promises made with J&K must be fulfilled. The Centre has assured restoration of statehood both in Parliament and before the Supreme Court. We went to Delhi only to remind the government of India about that promise,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

Omar said the NC had invited all political parties from J&K to join the statehood protest in Delhi, describing the issue as one concerning the entire region rather than a single party. He alleged that instead of supporting the protest, opposition parties attempted to ridicule and discredit it.

“I don’t worry what will be the attitude of the central government after Delhi protest. But I am sorry that those who call themselves sympathisers of people of J&K, forget their sympathy at these moments,” he said.

Responding to criticism from Kashmir-based opposition parties that NC was prioritising statehood over restoration of Article 370, Omar said statehood is essential.