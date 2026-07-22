Daughter of a daily-wage worker in Dhanbad cracks NEET; district administration to bear education costs

Ranchi: Defying the odds, Poonam Kumari of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad has emerged as an inspiring example of how unwavering resolve can overcome even the toughest challenges.
Despite studying with limited resources, she has achieved remarkable success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
An alumna of SSLNT CM School of Excellence for Girls, Poonam brought pride not only to her family but to the entire district by securing 582 marks, a 99.1375 percentile and an All-India Rank of 16,972.
Poonam's father, Dharmu Gorai, is a daily wage labourer, while her mother, Peepu Devi, is a homemaker.
Despite financial challenges, Poonam persisted with her studies; she had previously topped Dhanbad district in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, scoring 97.4 per cent.
Following her success in NEET, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan honoured Poonam at his office. According to Ranjan, financial hardship would not be allowed to become an obstacle for any talented student.
The district administration will bear the entire cost of her education, from admission to medical college until she becomes a doctor, ensuring that meritorious students from government schools do not have to compromise on their dreams due to a lack of resources, he said.
During the felicitation ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner wished Poonam a bright future, noting that talent requires the right opportunities and support.
He affirmed that the district administration would make every possible effort to help such students advance.
Meanwhile, Poonam dreams of becoming a cardiologist and serving needy patients in the future. She credited her success to her parents, teachers, and the guidance received from her school.
“The excellent academic environment, the CBSE-aligned curriculum and the available facilities at the CM School of Excellence played a pivotal role in helping her achieve her goal,” said Poonam Kumri.
Since her family's financial situation was not strong, she was enrolled in a government ‘School of Excellence,’ she added.
“The support from teachers, regular studies, and a conducive environment allowed me to prepare effectively,” said Poonam.
Appreciating the State government's efforts in the education sector, she noted that this initiative is providing children from economically disadvantaged families with access to quality education.
“The 'School of Excellence' system has opened up new possibilities for students who previously could not afford to study in private institutions,” said Poonam.
"Thanks to modern facilities, quality education and the guidance of qualified teachers, children from rural and impoverished families are now daring to dream big and finding the courage to realise those dreams," she added.
Congratulating Poonam, Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on his social media post X, “Many congratulations, Poonam. Students from the CM Schools of Excellence and other government schools are consistently forging ahead and nurturing their dreams. It is talent, not poverty, that defines one's true identity.”
According to Soren, this marks a historic journey for a daily wage labourer's daughter towards becoming a doctor.
"Poonam's success is not only a moment of pride for her family but also a major source of inspiration for thousands of underprivileged yet promising students across the state," he said.