Daughter of a daily-wage worker in Dhanbad cracks NEET; district administration to bear education costs

Ranchi: Defying the odds, Poonam Kumari of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad has emerged as an inspiring example of how unwavering resolve can overcome even the toughest challenges.

Despite studying with limited resources, she has achieved remarkable success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

An alumna of SSLNT CM School of Excellence for Girls, Poonam brought pride not only to her family but to the entire district by securing 582 marks, a 99.1375 percentile and an All-India Rank of 16,972.

Poonam's father, Dharmu Gorai, is a daily wage labourer, while her mother, Peepu Devi, is a homemaker.

Despite financial challenges, Poonam persisted with her studies; she had previously topped Dhanbad district in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, scoring 97.4 per cent.

Following her success in NEET, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan honoured Poonam at his office. According to Ranjan, financial hardship would not be allowed to become an obstacle for any talented student.

The district administration will bear the entire cost of her education, from admission to medical college until she becomes a doctor, ensuring that meritorious students from government schools do not have to compromise on their dreams due to a lack of resources, he said.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner wished Poonam a bright future, noting that talent requires the right opportunities and support.

He affirmed that the district administration would make every possible effort to help such students advance.