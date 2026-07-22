House adjourned for second day as Opposition protests over crackdown on students

NEW DELHI: Parliament proceedings remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as repeated protests by Opposition members over the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students led to repeated adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, proceedings were disrupted from the outset as Opposition MPs raised slogans for a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak, the police crackdown on student protesters and allegations of theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As soon as Question Hour began at 11 am, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Om Birla to assure them that they would be given an opportunity to raise their issues in accordance with parliamentary rules. With protests continuing, the House was adjourned.

When the House reconvened at noon, sloganeering resumed as ministers tabled official papers amid the din. After repeated appeals by the chair for members to return to their seats went unheeded, proceedings were adjourned again until 2 pm.

Similar scenes unfolded in the afternoon, with Dilip Saikia who was in the chair, urging protesting members to participate in proceedings before adjourning the House.

The Rajya Sabha also saw disruptions over the “police lathi-charge” on students. Opposition MPs raised slogans soon after the House assembled, forcing Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to adjourn until noon and later for the day.