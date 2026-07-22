Indian origin woman arrested by Canadian Police for allegedly defrauding renters over $60,000

CHANDIGARH: A 27-year-old Indian origin woman hailing from Punjab living in Brampton has been arrested by the Canadian Police on 40 charges after allegedly defrauding renters of more than $60,000.

The accused, identified as Savreet Kaur of Brampton, Canada, was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

A statement issued by Peel Regional Police read, "Investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a series of rental fraud incidents in Brampton. Between May 2025 and February 2026, the accused allegedly advertised residences, such as basement apartments, for rent on various social media platforms. Victims signed rental agreements and sent deposits for the first and last month's rent. When the victims arrived at the properties with their belongings after moving out of their previous residences, they discovered the rentals were unavailable.’’

"Investigators have identified 17 incidents with combined financial losses exceeding $60,000. None of the victims received the promised accommodations or had their money returned," it added.

The statement further reads that members of the public are encouraged to exercise caution when searching for rental properties via social media. For more information on fraud prevention, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Anyone with information about this investigation has been asked to contact investigators with the 22 Division CIB. Members of the public are encouraged to exercise caution when searching for rental properties via social media.