Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after relentless rain triggers landslides

Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway came to a halt on Wednesday after multiple landslides triggered by relentless rainfall, which has lashed most parts of the Jammu region for the fourth consecutive day, officials said.

The search operation for seven missing persons continued in the flood and landslide-hit Poonch and Rajouri districts, while all the major pilgrimages, including Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi yatra, Machail Mata yatra, remained suspended since Sunday.

A traffic department official said vehicular movement on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was stopped from both sides at 9.30 am after heavy rainfall triggered landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at nearly a dozen places between Udhampur and Banihal stretch.

"Commuters are advised not to undertake any journey on highway until the weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic," the official said, adding the road clearance agencies have mobilized men and machines to remove the debris.

According to the weather department officials, Kathua district received the highest rainfall of 153 mm, followed by Samba (133 mm), Udhampur (112.6 mm), Jammu (62.1 mm), Katra (58.5 mm), Poonch (51 mm), and Rajouri (40.5 mm) during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday.

The weather office has forecasted moderate to heavy rains till Thursday evening.

Almost all water bodies, including the major rivers, are in spate, while residents of several low-lying areas have reported flash floods inundating their homes and shops.