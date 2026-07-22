Mandatory front-of-pack nutrition labelling needed for all pre-packaged foods: ICMR

NEW DELHI: There is a need to introduce mandatory Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FoPNL) for all pre-packaged foods to enable consumers to make informed food choices and strengthen public health protection, said a policy brief released by ICMR on Wednesday.

Highlighting that voluntary labelling is unlikely to achieve adequate population-level impact, The Let’s Fix Our Food (LFOF) Consortium, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), said India should adopt a simple interpretive warning-label system that is consistent with global best practices.

The Consortium also suggested to Indian policymakers to urgently consider adopting a clear, legally enforceable and science-backed definition of high fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) foods to enable consistent application across taxation, labelling, advertising and school food policies.

Recommending extending the 40 percent GST rate to all HFSS foods using a consistent regulatory definition, the Consortium, which includes various national and international bodies, like WHO, UNICEF, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and World Food Programme (WFP), said that an operational HFSS classification framework should be adopted to identify unhealthy foods that contribute to disease burden.

The evidence shows that this single measure could prevent approximately 9.23 million disease cases over 30 years and save an estimated US$18 billion in healthcare expenditure, the policy brief ‘Priority Policy Actions to Promote Healthier Diets and Food Environments for Children and Adolescents in India’ said.

“India could reduce the incidence of diet-related diseases by 1.72 per cent, avert roughly 0.63 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) annually, save around US$601 million in healthcare expenditure each year and generate cumulative health-system savings of nearly US$18 billion over 30 years,” the Let’s Fix Our Food policy brief said.

It further said that a 92 per cent increase in food and beverage tax revenue under the 40 per cent scenario could create substantial new fiscal space.

“A portion of this revenue should be earmarked for adolescent nutrition programmes, healthy school food environment initiatives and community-level nutrition interventions, thereby aligning fiscal policy with nutrition programme strategies.”

Noting that health taxes are “most effective when consumers can easily identify HFSS foods,” the policy brief said that implementing mandatory FoPNL, as proposed by the FSSAI, would complement the price signal created by health taxes by enabling consumers to identify less healthy products quickly and make healthier, more informed food choices.

It also said that taxation of HFSS foods should be complemented by comprehensive restrictions on the marketing and advertising of HFSS foods to children and adolescents.