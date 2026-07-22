Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil visits students' protest at Jantar Mantar, seeks Pradhan's resignation

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Wednesday joined the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and extended support to its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged medical entrance examination paper leak.

Addressing protesters, Jarange Patil criticised the BJP-led government over the police action against students demonstrating at Jantar Mantar, alleging that security personnel used force, including lathi-charge and tear gas, to disperse the protesters.

"The BJP government is known for injustice, whether it is against the Maratha community or now against students," he said.

Warning of statewide protests if action was taken against students in the future, Jarange Patil said BJP ministers would face resistance in Maharashtra.

"If the government acts against students again, we will protest against BJP ministers. They will not be allowed to move freely in the state. We stopped BJP leaders during the Maratha quota agitation, and we can do it again," he said.

Drawing parallels with the Maratha quota movement, Jarange Patil alleged that police had similarly cracked down on peaceful protesters at Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra.

"We held a peaceful protest in Antarwali Sarati, but the police resorted to lathi-charge, assaulted women, children and other protesters, and even opened fire," he claimed.

Appealing to students to continue their protest, he urged them not to leave the demonstration site.

"My request to the students is that they should not leave Jantar Mantar. The entire country is behind you. If you move elsewhere, the agitation will weaken. We elected this government, and it is our right to demand justice and accountability. Students and youth are the country's future, and it is unfortunate that they are being targeted," he said.

At the start of his address, organisers requested Jarange Patil to speak in Hindi as many protesters were from outside Maharashtra. However, he continued in Marathi, with CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke translating his remarks into Hindi, saying he would be more comfortable expressing himself in his native language.