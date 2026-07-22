NCB arrests Myanmar-based drug kingpin; busts transnational trafficking syndicate

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough against transnational drug trafficking along the India–Myanmar border, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a trafficking syndicate with the arrest of the gang's kingpin, the agency said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nengzatuan @ Tuanpi, a resident of Haichin, Chin State, Myanmar.

The arrest follows months of intelligence development, technical surveillance, coordinated interstate operations and sustained investigations, underscoring the NCB's strategy of targeting the leadership of transnational drug trafficking networks rather than merely intercepting individual consignments.

Nengzatuan was apprehended in Churachandpur in Manipur. Investigation has established that he was one of the principal international suppliers operating from Chin State, controlling a trafficking network that routed methamphetamine and heroin through Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura for distribution across different parts of India and Bangladesh.

The accused is wanted in multiple NDPS cases registered by the NCB and other drug law enforcement agencies. He is the principal accused in three NCB cases involving seizures of approximately 28.22 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 1.278 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 25 crore.

He is also linked to seven other NDPS cases registered by Churachandpur Police, Singngat Police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the agency said.

The investigation has established that the syndicate operated through a well-organised network of international suppliers, cross-border couriers, transport coordinators, local facilitators, receivers and financial handlers.