Nine women in uniform complete world’s first tri-services circumnavigation

NEW DELHI: Nine women officers drawn from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) sailed into Mumbai on Wednesday after completing the world’s first circumnavigation by an all-women tri-services crew, capping a 314-day, 25,500-nautical-mile voyage across four oceans and around the three Great Capes.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who flagged off the Samudra Pradakshina expedition in September last year, addressed the flag-in ceremony via video link. The crew was also received by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, who took charge of the Pune-based command earlier this month.

Drawn from all three Services, the historic nine-member sailing crew was led by Lt Col Anuja Varudkar of the Army, with Sqn Ldr Shradha P. Raju of the IAF as her deputy and includes four officers each from the Army and IAF and one from the Navy.

The others are Wg Cdr Vibha Singh, Sqn Ldr Vaishali Bhandari and Sqn Ldr Aruvi Jayadev of the IAF, Lt Cdr Priyanka Gusain of the Navy and Maj Karamjeet Kaur, Maj Omita Dalvi and Maj Prajakta Nikam of the Army.

Their boat, the 50-foot IASV Triveni built at Puducherry, ticked off every internationally recognised test for a circumnavigation. It crossed the Equator twice, sailed across every meridian of longitude and rounded all three Great Capes, Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope. Before setting out, the yacht had already logged more than 10,000 nautical miles in training.