'Not designed for rural people': Adivasi leaders, activists slam SC panel's online-only Aravalli consultation

CHANDIGARH: Environmentalists, community leaders and Adivasi representatives from across the 700-km Aravalli range have objected to the online-only public consultation process launched by the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC), arguing that it excludes the rural communities most directly affected by decisions on the ecologically sensitive mountain range.

The committee recently invited written representations and suggestions through email and a Google Form on issues related to the Aravalli Hills and Ranges. Activists said the digital-only outreach and the 21-day consultation period would prevent many villagers, particularly those who are not literate or technologically proficient, from participating meaningfully.

The High-Powered Committee, constituted by the Supreme Court on May 25, has been tasked with conducting an independent review of the Centre's report on the definition and delineation of the Aravalli hill range. It has been asked to submit its report by August 31.

"The online submission process announced by the High-Powered Committee is not designed for rural people. A villager in the Aravalli belt cannot navigate a complex email address or Google Form, let alone ensure it reaches the right inbox without a typographical error," said Kusum Rawat, a Bhil Adivasi youth leader from Rajasthan and a member of the pan-India Adivasi Samanvay Manch Bharat.

She urged the committee to publicise the consultation through physical notices in local languages at panchayat bhawans, community halls, government schools and anganwadis across the Aravalli districts in five states. Rawat also called for the use of radio broadcasts and the e-Mitra network to ensure people in remote villages are aware of the consultation and can place their concerns on record.