'Opposition creating manufactured anger': Rajnath Singh on Delhi protests

NEW DELHI: A day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the ongoing protests in Delhi as a matter of "serious concern" and accused the Opposition of using students and youth to further its political agenda.

Without naming Gandhi directly, Singh said, "The ongoing protests in Delhi are a matter of serious concern. It is extremely unfortunate that some people are attempting to use the students and youth of our country as political tools to serve their own political interests."

He said the Narendra Modi government remained committed to fulfilling the aspirations of students and ensuring their welfare.

"It is our responsibility to listen to and address every concern raised by our students. I have full faith that India's aware, mature, and discerning youth clearly understand such misleading attempts and will choose the path of progress, development, and nation-building," Singh said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to students and young people, he said no injustice would be allowed against them.

"We are committed to ensuring that no injustice occurs against any individual, especially our students and youth. The 'manufactured sense of anger' created by certain opposition leaders is merely a failed attempt to confuse and mislead the public, particularly our children and youth," he said.

Singh added that the government was sensitive to the concerns of young people and was willing to discuss all issues in Parliament.

"We are deeply sensitive to the sentiments and concerns of the youth. Parliament is currently in session, and the government has expressed its willingness to hold meaningful debates on every issue. However, the Opposition is making an inappropriate attempt to resolve issues on the streets rather than in Parliament," he said.

Calling Parliament the appropriate forum for debate in a democracy, Singh urged the Opposition to raise its concerns during the ongoing Monsoon Session instead of disrupting its proceedings.

"In a democracy, the proper forum for discussing issues is Parliament, where the Opposition is free to voice its views. Therefore, if the Opposition is serious, it should not disrupt the smooth functioning of the ongoing Monsoon Session but instead draw the nation's attention to all issues within Parliament itself," he said.