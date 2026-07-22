Rahul Gandhi ‘backtracked’ on his demands: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of going back on his words after the government agreed to a discussion on NEET and related issues in Parliament.

The Centre sent Singh to urge Gandhi to end his sit-in outside PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Singh spoke to Gandhi for several minutes, but all his efforts failed to persuade Gandhi to end his sit-in.

Later, Singh, in a social media post, alleged that the LoP “backtracked” from his earlier demand for a debate. Singh said that this behavoiur did not befit a leader of his stature.

Singh said that a request was made to Gandhi to end the sit-in, as the site was not meant for protests, and that holding a demonstration there was causing considerable inconvenience to the public.

“Rahul Gandhi put forward the demand that if the government agrees to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement, he would immediately end his sit-in.

Within a few moments, after taking permission from the government’s top leadership, Rahul Gandhi was assured that his demand has been accepted and the government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement,” Singh said.

He alleged that Gandhi did not agree to his request and instead demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must also resign. The minister also said that the Congress “has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter (NEET issue) as per rules”.