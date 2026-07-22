Rebel TMC MPs likely to join NDA meetings from next week

NEW DELHI: The 20 rebel TMC MPs who have broken away from the party are expected to begin participating in NDA meetings from next Tuesday sources said.

The development comes days after 20 of the TMC’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs revolted against the party leadership following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a registered but unrecognised political party based in Howrah.

The rebel MPs have submitted a petition to the Speaker seeking recognition of their merger with the NCPI. “Our petition about merging with NCPI is pending with the speaker and we are hopeful of a decision being taken soon,” a party leader said.

The political realignment became visible during the customary all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon Session, where rebel MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar attended after being invited by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Their presence prompted opposition parties to stage a symbolic walkout before returning to the meeting.

If recognised by the Speaker, the breakaway faction would mark the biggest parliamentary splits in the TMC’s history and they would join NDA as NCPI. Otherwise they will have to attend the meeting as TMC rebels. The expected participation of the rebel MPs in NDA meetings from next week is likely to further deepen the political crisis within the TMC and reshape parliamentary equations during the session.