SC asks states, UTs to consider raising retirement age of judicial officers from 60 to 61 years

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the states and union territories to consider raising the age of superannuation of judicial officers from 60 to 61 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the direction while hearing a petition seeking uniform enhancement of the retirement age of district judiciary judges from 60 to 62 years across the country.

"All state governments and union territories (UTs) are directed to take a decision, in consultation with their respective jurisdictional high courts, on this issue. In case they agree, judicial officers in such states shall be permitted to continue in service up to the age of 61 years. Such continuation shall remain subject to the final outcome of these proceedings," the bench ordered.

The provision will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

While the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65, the high court judges superannuate at the age of 62 years.

It also said that the interim arrangement would not prejudice the final adjudication on the substantive legal question of whether the retirement age of district judicial officers should be uniformly enhanced from 60 to 62 years throughout the country.

"We clarify that the question of law formulated at the outset shall be decided by this court independently, irrespective of the stand that may be taken by the states or the high courts," the bench said.

It directed all states and UTs, after consulting their respective high courts, to place their stand on record within two weeks.