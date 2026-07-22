SC rejects ED and Chhattisgarh government pleas against Chaitanya Baghel’s bail in liquor scam cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed separate petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Chhattisgarh government challenging the bail granted to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in cases linked to the alleged liquor scam.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan upheld the bail orders but expunged the adverse observations made by the Chhattisgarh High Court against the state police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) during the bail proceedings.

The ED and the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/EOW had separately approached the apex court after the High Court granted Baghel bail in both the money laundering and corruption cases.

Appearing for the state, counsel argued that Chaitanya Baghel was among the principal accused and an alleged mastermind in the high-profile case. His defence, however, contended that the High Court had delivered a well-reasoned order, noting that the investigation had been under way for nearly two years.

On 2 January, the Chhattisgarh High Court granted Baghel bail in both cases. Justice Arvind Kumar Verma allowed his applications in the ED case and the parallel ACB/EOW investigation.