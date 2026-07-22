SC seeks MP govt's response on Muslim plea over alternate namaz site in Bhojshala row

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Friday a plea by the Muslim side alleging that the alternate site identified by the Madhya Pradesh government for offering Friday namaz is too far from the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the state government on the possibility of providing an alternate prayer site adjacent to the disputed complex.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, told the court that its earlier direction required the state to provide an open space near the Bhojshala complex for prayers. He alleged that the site identified by the authorities was around 2 km away.

"The order was that land should be near the Bhojshala site. The land given for Friday prayer is 2 km away. We have already missed Friday prayers," Ahmadi said.

Appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, Solicitor General Mehta said the alternate site was around 900 metres from the disputed complex. He assured the bench that he would examine the issue personally and take corrective steps if necessary. "I will personally look into this and rectify it," Mehta said.

Justice Bagchi observed that the court's earlier order "has to be followed in letter and spirit."

The bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday and directed the solicitor general to seek instructions from the state government on providing an "adjacent site" for offering namaz.

On July 14, while hearing appeals by the Muslim side against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's judgment declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to provide a separate open space adjacent to the disputed site for Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm until the case is finally decided.

(With inputs from PTI)