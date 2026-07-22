Second death in two days casts shadow over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

DEHRADUN: A 63-year-old pilgrim returning with the second batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra died after suffering a suspected heart attack at Nabhidhang in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, officials said.

It was the second death linked to the batch within two days, after a Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) cook died in China on Monday night, reportedly following a cardiac arrest.

Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashish Joshi said the second batch crossed into India through Lipulekh at 8.45 am on Tuesday. Jaipur resident Gauri Shankar Khandelwal developed breathing difficulty during the crossing and was rushed to the Army's medical inspection room at Nabhidhang.

"Doctors examined him but declared him dead," Joshi told TNIE. "His body was taken to Gunji and later airlifted by helicopter to Pithoragarh, where a post-mortem examination was conducted at the district hospital."

Khandelwal's wife, Nisha, was accompanying him on the pilgrimage.

Earlier, Jeevan Ram, a Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) cook from Chhana Khorkota in Almora district, died at Gunfu in China on Monday night.

His family reached Dharchula after being informed and took his body to Almora following the post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

According to Chinese authorities, Ram suffered a heart attack after his oxygen saturation fell sharply.