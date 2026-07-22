Uddhav urges Opposition to close ranks even as he slams BJP over handling of CJP agitation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government's handling of the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and pointed to the importance of dialogue in a democracy.

At a press conference in Delhi, Thackeray, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening and visited Jantar Mantar to meet CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, said, "What is wrong with talking to the youth? They have been protesting for more than a month. Had the government spoken to them, the issue would have been resolved."

"Whenever anyone stages a protest, it is the government's duty to go and speak to them. If they are under some misconception, it is the government's responsibility to clear it through dialogue. Had the government spoken to them on the very first day, matters would never have reached this point," Thackeray said.

Recalling earlier instances of governments engaging with protesters, Thackeray said former prime minister Indira Gandhi personally met Sonam Wangchuk's father during a hunger strike in Leh, while the UPA government deputed then Union minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to hold talks with Anna Hazare during his anti-corruption movement.

If the government could keep channels of dialogue open with Pakistan despite accusing it of sponsoring terrorism, it should have no hesitation in engaging with the protesting students, Thackeray said.

He cited RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks in a PTI interview in May that there should always be a window for dialogue between the civil societies of India and Pakistan.

Condemning the police action against the protesters on Monday, Thackeray alleged that women and even young girls were assaulted.

"I saw young girls, barely nine or 10 years old, and several women. The way they were treated, I do not believe Hindu culture sanctions such behaviour towards women. A girl's clothes were torn. Is this Hindu culture? This is Ravana culture," he said.