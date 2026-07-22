World 'extremely turbulent', no nation can face challenges alone: Jaishankar urges deeper India-ASEAN cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called for deeper cooperation between India and ASEAN, saying the current global environment demands stronger partnerships as no country or grouping can tackle emerging challenges on its own.
Speaking at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila, Jaishankar said the world was facing unprecedented uncertainty, making collaboration critical to ensuring regional stability and economic resilience.
"The theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', captures the sentiment which many of us feel today. The world is extremely turbulent, and it is increasingly evident that no single nation or even grouping can deal with it on its own," the External Affairs Minister said during his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 on Wednesday.
"Let us contemplate the near future and consider how best our cooperation can serve our respective interests. In this era of volatility and disruption, the most visible stress is on supply chains," he added.
Jaishankar, who is in the Philippines on a two-day visit, also acknowledged the role of the Philippines as the country coordinator in advancing the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
He said ensuring resilient supply chains and safeguarding maritime trade were key priorities amid growing global disruptions.
"Energy, food and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law in that regard is therefore vital. Coincidentally, 2026 is the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation," he said.
The minister noted that while geopolitical uncertainty persists, India and ASEAN remain optimistic about their future and should focus on expanding cooperation across key sectors.
"It is a timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future. At the same time, both India and ASEAN are optimistic about their prospects. Our eyes must therefore be firmly fixed on opportunities, even while addressing challenges."
Jaishankar said the India-ASEAN partnership spans trade and investment, mobility and talent, technology, digital innovation and artificial intelligence, green growth, sustainability, and connectivity.
"It is only through deeper cooperation that we can de-risk and diversify."
Emphasising the strategic importance of the partnership, he said India and ASEAN, together representing nearly two billion people, have a shared responsibility in shaping a stable regional order.
"India and ASEAN have traditionally worked for the welfare of the larger region. This is a world in transition, and India and ASEAN, who account for 2 billion, must navigate it together if it is to remain safe and steady," Jaishankar said.
During his visit, Jaishankar will also participate in the Quad foreign ministers' meeting with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. The grouping last met in New Delhi in late May, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to India.
(With inputs from PTI)