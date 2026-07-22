World 'extremely turbulent', no nation can face challenges alone: Jaishankar urges deeper India-ASEAN cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called for deeper cooperation between India and ASEAN, saying the current global environment demands stronger partnerships as no country or grouping can tackle emerging challenges on its own.

Speaking at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila, Jaishankar said the world was facing unprecedented uncertainty, making collaboration critical to ensuring regional stability and economic resilience.

"The theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', captures the sentiment which many of us feel today. The world is extremely turbulent, and it is increasingly evident that no single nation or even grouping can deal with it on its own," the External Affairs Minister said during his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 on Wednesday.

"Let us contemplate the near future and consider how best our cooperation can serve our respective interests. In this era of volatility and disruption, the most visible stress is on supply chains," he added.

Jaishankar, who is in the Philippines on a two-day visit, also acknowledged the role of the Philippines as the country coordinator in advancing the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said ensuring resilient supply chains and safeguarding maritime trade were key priorities amid growing global disruptions.

"Energy, food and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law in that regard is therefore vital. Coincidentally, 2026 is the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation," he said.