‘Your life is too precious’: CJP appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to end 25-day fast

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying the country needs him and that his life is too precious to be put at further risk.

The CJP said Wangchuk’s sacrifice had inspired students across the country and assured him that the agitation over alleged examination irregularities would continue until its demands were met.

In a public letter addressed to Wangchuk, the party urged him to prioritise his health while pledging to carry forward the campaign for “examination justice”.

“With great respect and gratitude, we request you to please end your fast. Your sacrifice has inspired thousands of students across the country,” the letter said.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 25 days in support of students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Referring to the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” mobilisation, the CJP said students from several states had travelled to Delhi to support the movement.

“You have shown that this fight is bigger than any one person and that students deserve justice. But right now, we need you to take care of your health,” the party said in its letter.

The outfit also assured Wangchuk that the movement would continue irrespective of his decision to end the fast.

“We promise that this struggle will not end with your fast. We will continue the protests and take this fight forward until our demands for examination justice are met. We will do everything we can to keep the movement alive,” the letter added.