A single photo captures the resolve behind India’s 'Cockroach' protests

MUMBAI, India: The blue police van dominates the frame.

A young woman, Rhiya Ahir, stands in front of it in a rain-soaked hoodie, one hand pressed against the metal. Behind the windshield sit police officers. Inside the van are young protesters detained after demonstrations in India’s financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday.

India’s “Cockroach” protests began more than a month ago over alleged leaks in some of the country’s most competitive entrance exams for medical schools and government jobs. Since then, the movement has grown beyond exam complaints, drawing professionals and families and reflecting broader public frustration.

The confrontation lasted about 40 minutes.

Ahir said she had been waiting for friends before joining the protest when she saw the police van. She asked officers if they had the required paperwork to detain the protesters.

Unsatisfied with the response, she first walked alongside the moving vehicle. When she could no longer keep up, she stepped in front of it.

The 27-year-old said she could not accept seeing ordinary citizens being treated like criminals simply for protesting.

The driver revved the engine, startling her. Ahir said the possibility of being detained or injured crossed her mind, but she refused to move. She held her ground until the protesters were released.

Ahir admitted she was afraid. But conviction prevailed.

“I knew one thing,” she said. “If I had started this, I had to end it.”