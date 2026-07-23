India

Authorities demolish houses of two LeT terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

Houses of Adil Thokar and Haroon Rashid Ganaie, both active terrorists, were razed to the ground during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
A man walks past debris after a house belonging to Adil Thokar, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, was demolished, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, July 23, 2026.
A man walks past debris after a house belonging to Adil Thokar, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, was demolished, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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The houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag were demolished by the authorities, hours after a policeman was shot dead in the south Kashmir district, officials said on Thursday.

Houses of Adil Thokar and Haroon Rashid Ganaie, both active terrorists, were razed to the ground during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the officials said.

The action came shortly after Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a lone terrorist at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Wednesday afternoon.

Houses of active terrorists have been demolished in Kashmir earlier as well, but the action had stopped for nearly one year due to a drop in violence levels.

(With inputs from PTI)

demolition
Lashkar-e-Taiba