BRICS health ministers meet commits to deepening health cooperation, strengthening pandemic prevention

NEW DELHI: The 16th BRICS Health Ministers' meeting on Thursday committed to further deepening health cooperation and strengthening resilient, equitable and people-centric health systems among the nations.

The meet, which concluded on Thursday, adopted the 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Declaration, which reaffirmed the commitment of member countries to advancing Universal Health Coverage, strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and promoting digital health.

The meeting, which concluded under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, also adopted enhancing regulatory cooperation, expanding collaborative research, combating communicable and non-communicable diseases, promoting mental health and healthy lifestyles, strengthening traditional medicine, and ensuring equitable access to affordable medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical technologies.

Virtually addressing the meeting, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the active participation of member countries reflects the enduring strength of BRICS as a platform for advancing cooperation among the Global South.

He observed that infectious diseases, the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, climate-related health risks and rapid technological advancements require deeper multilateral cooperation and stronger institutional partnerships.

Presenting India's health priorities under BRICS Chairship, Nadda highlighted that BRICS countries collectively account for nearly half of the global tuberculosis burden and emphasized that continued strengthening of the BRICS TB Research Network would accelerate collaborative research, innovation, operational research and equitable access to new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, thereby contributing significantly to global TB elimination efforts.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening collaboration among BRICS medical products regulatory authorities.

Stressing the importance of preparedness against future health emergencies, the health minister welcomed the establishment of the Sub-Working Group on the BRICS Integrated early warning system for prevention and response to mass infectious diseases and the adoption of its terms of reference as a significant milestone towards reinforcing regional and global health security.

Highlighting the transformative role of digital technologies in healthcare, Nadda noted that India's experience through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the E-Sanjeevani telemedicine platform has demonstrated the immense potential of Digital Public Infrastructure to democratize healthcare delivery and improve access, particularly in remote and underserved areas.