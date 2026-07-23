Chhattisgarh scores just 64.97 in NCRB digital policing index, govt orders overhaul

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's digital policing framework has come under scrutiny after the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assessment awarded the state just 64.97 out of 100 in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) performance index, exposing significant gaps in the implementation of technology-driven policing.

The score places Chhattisgarh well behind leading performers such as Uttarakhand (93.46), Haryana (93.41), Assam (93.16), Sikkim (91.82) and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh (90.55), all of which have made substantial progress in integrating real-time digital crime tracking and investigation systems.

Following the poor performance, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel chaired a high-level review meeting at the state secretariat with Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Dev Gautam, Home Secretary Niharika Barik Singh and Principal Secretary (Law) Sushma Sawant to assess shortcomings and chart a roadmap for improvement.