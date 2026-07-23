Chhattisgarh scores just 64.97 in NCRB digital policing index, govt orders overhaul

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's digital policing framework has come under scrutiny after the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assessment awarded the state just 64.97 out of 100 in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) performance index, exposing significant gaps in the implementation of technology-driven policing.
The score places Chhattisgarh well behind leading performers such as Uttarakhand (93.46), Haryana (93.41), Assam (93.16), Sikkim (91.82) and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh (90.55), all of which have made substantial progress in integrating real-time digital crime tracking and investigation systems.
Following the poor performance, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel chaired a high-level review meeting at the state secretariat with Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Dev Gautam, Home Secretary Niharika Barik Singh and Principal Secretary (Law) Sushma Sawant to assess shortcomings and chart a roadmap for improvement.
The review found that several key components of the CCTNS remain inadequately implemented across police stations, including Zero FIR registration, e-chargesheets and electronic evidence management. Authorities also flagged delays in filing chargesheets within the prescribed 60-to-90-day period, while the rollout of the proposed 'Nyaya Shruti' video-conferencing system for recording witness testimony remains incomplete, affecting the speed of judicial proceedings.
Although the state achieved full marks in administrative reforms and the Medico-Legal Report Portal, officials acknowledged that these gains were outweighed by shortcomings in core crime-tracking and investigation modules.
To address these issues and support the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Chhattisgarh government has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of its digital policing infrastructure.
Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, along with Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, led a high-level meeting focused on removing operational bottlenecks, strengthening digital integration and making the criminal justice system faster, more transparent and technology-driven.
The meeting emphasised the full implementation of critical digital modules, including e-FIR, e-Challan and e-Sakshya (electronic evidence), while ensuring seamless integration with the MedLEaPR medico-legal portal and e-Forensic systems. Officials also reviewed plans to improve real-time coordination between the Court Information System (CIS), e-Prisons platform and the 'Nyaya Shruti' virtual court system to streamline investigations and judicial processes.