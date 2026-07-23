CID raids ex-JPSC chief's residence in 14th Civil Services exam irregularities probe; five arrested so far

RANCHI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 14th Civil Services Examination.

As part of the investigation, a CID team conducted a raid at the residence of outgoing JPSC Chairman and former Jharkhand Chief Secretary L Khiangte.

Accompanied by police personnel, the CID team arrived at Khiangte's residence and began a thorough examination of documents related to the JPSC. Officials scrutinised several files and other materials during the search. However, no official statement has been issued so far regarding any documents or evidence seized during the operation.

The raid is part of the expanding investigation into the alleged malpractice and procedural irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination. After registering an FIR on Wednesday, the CID formally launched its probe into the matter.

So far, five people, including the examination controller and four employees of an outsourcing agency, have been arrested. Investigators are also examining the possible involvement of JPSC officials, staff members and others linked to the conduct of the examination.

The search at the residence of the former JPSC chairman marks a significant escalation in the high-profile case, which has sparked widespread concern across Jharkhand.