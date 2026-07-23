CJP alleges internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar, fears fresh police crackdown

In a separate post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators.

"Appeal to police and paramilitary forces deployed to crush the protest. Do not obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters. This is your test as well. Will you stand with the people, or with authoritarians," he wrote.

The allegations come as the sit-in at Jantar Mantar entered its third day following the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, during which Delhi Police used baton charges and tear gas to prevent protesters from marching towards Parliament.

The CJP has accused the police of using excessive force during the operation, while Delhi Police has maintained that it acted after protesters attempted to breach security arrangements.

The agitation, which began on June 20, seeks accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the education system, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, said on Wednesday that he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no punitive action or FIRs would be initiated against students and youth who participated in the protest.

Wangchuk is currently admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

(With inputs from PTI)