Dehradun boarding school manager arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting student

DEHRADUN: Shock and outrage have gripped Uttarakhand's capital after the manager of a private boarding school was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student.

The case came to light after the child, who had grown withdrawn and silent over several weeks, finally confided in his parents.

According to the complaint lodged at Premnagar police station in Dehradun, the boy had stopped speaking normally and was refusing to go to school. Initially, the family believed it was a passing phase. However, when his silence deepened, they spoke to him to understand what was wrong.

The child broke down and alleged that the school manager had committed an "inhuman act" against him.

Stunned by the allegation, the parents immediately approached the police. An FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested without delay.

Premnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Rathore confirmed the arrest.

"After receiving the complaint, we registered an FIR and began the investigation. The child's statement has been recorded and all necessary legal procedures are being followed," Rathore told this newspaper.

A medical examination of the victim has also been conducted. Police said further evidence is being collected and the school's records are being examined.

The incident has sparked anger among parents' associations, which said schools cannot be allowed to become unsafe spaces.

"The person entrusted with children's safety and future is now facing such grave allegations. It is both shameful and deeply disturbing," a spokesperson for a local parents' body said.

"We demand the strictest legal action so that this sends a message to every institution."