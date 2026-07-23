Dehradun boarding school manager arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting student

DEHRADUN: Shock and outrage have gripped Uttarakhand's capital after the manager of a private boarding school was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student.
The case came to light after the child, who had grown withdrawn and silent over several weeks, finally confided in his parents.
According to the complaint lodged at Premnagar police station in Dehradun, the boy had stopped speaking normally and was refusing to go to school. Initially, the family believed it was a passing phase. However, when his silence deepened, they spoke to him to understand what was wrong.
The child broke down and alleged that the school manager had committed an "inhuman act" against him.
Stunned by the allegation, the parents immediately approached the police. An FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested without delay.
Premnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Rathore confirmed the arrest.
"After receiving the complaint, we registered an FIR and began the investigation. The child's statement has been recorded and all necessary legal procedures are being followed," Rathore told this newspaper.
A medical examination of the victim has also been conducted. Police said further evidence is being collected and the school's records are being examined.
The incident has sparked anger among parents' associations, which said schools cannot be allowed to become unsafe spaces.
"The person entrusted with children's safety and future is now facing such grave allegations. It is both shameful and deeply disturbing," a spokesperson for a local parents' body said.
"We demand the strictest legal action so that this sends a message to every institution."
A troubling pattern in Dehradun's boarding schools
The case has once again drawn attention to earlier abuse cases at boarding schools in and around Dehradun, including institutions for children with disabilities.
In several instances, investigators found that attempts had allegedly been made to suppress complaints before police intervened.
In one case from the Sahaspur area, four students were accused of raping a minor girl from Delhi. The investigation found attempts to conceal the crime after she became pregnant. Police detained the students, three of whom were minors, and arrested school officials and employees. A local court sentenced the main accused to life imprisonment and handed prison terms ranging from seven to 10 years to members of the management.
In another case, reported to police on July 17, 2021, a teacher at a boarding school on the outskirts of Dehradun was accused of raping a student and threatening her. Police arrested the accused, and a fast-track court later sentenced the teacher to 20 years in prison. The warden, who was accused of attempting to suppress the complaint, was acquitted for lack of evidence.
A separate case at a Rajpur Road school for visually impaired children surfaced through letters written by students. Music teacher Suchit Narang was arrested in January 2019 and, in 2024, was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.
In another residential institution, a 29-year-old hostel caretaker was arrested over the alleged sexual assault of two autistic children and remains in jail.