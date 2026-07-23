Dharmendra Pradhan’s daughter deactivates Instagram after online backlash over education row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, has reportedly deactivated her Instagram account following online criticism amid protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demands for the minister’s resignation.

The criticism intensified on social media after police action against student protesters during a march towards Parliament earlier this week, according to reports.

Naimisha, who reportedly holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, came under scrutiny from some social media users over her decision to pursue higher education abroad.

Several users claimed to have located her Instagram account and posted comments on her photographs, while others tagged her in posts questioning her choice to study overseas while her father oversees India’s education portfolio.

Some social media posts alleged that her decision to study abroad highlighted concerns about the country’s education system. A few users also tagged Tufts University and sought a response from the institution.

On the other hand, many users criticized the online attacks against a family member who holds no public office, arguing that political debate should focus on elected officials and policymakers rather than targeting their relatives.