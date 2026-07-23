Government offers NEET talk in Lok Sabha, Opposition says sack education minister first

NEW DELHI: As Parliament remained paralysed for the third consecutive day over the NEET controversy, the government on Wednesday said it is prepared for a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha, even as the Opposition refused to relent unless Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
As proceedings in the Lower House were disrupted as soon as it reassembled at noon following an earlier adjournment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to issue a statement. However, Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to reiterate the Opposition’s demand for Pradhan’s resignation.
“Our demand is simple. When the entire nation is feeling the pain of our students, all other business of the House should be set aside and this burning issue should be top priority for Parliament,” Venugopal said.
Referring to the alleged police action against the protesting students on Monday, Venugopal said their demand is that Pradhan should resign first. After the minister’s resignation, the issue can be discussed through an adjournment motion, he said.
In his response, Rijiju said the government is willing to debate the NEET paper leak issue in detail. He said the Speaker would hold consultations with floor leaders of political parties to decide the rule under which the discussion would take place, along with its date and duration. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed displeasure that while BJP and Congress members were allowed to speak, he was not given an opportunity.
He maintained that when the interests of youth and students are affected, the Opposition is justified in taking the protest to the streets as well. “This is not an issue of Congress, SP, BJP... this is an issue of students, youths. The way the government has behaved... students were thrashed. We were compelled to hold a protest outside the PM’s residence. Why can’t the PM give a statement in the House when he can make statements outside?” he asked.
In the House, Birla said he had heard the views of all sides and noted the government’s willingness to discuss the issue with an open mind. He urged Opposition MPs to participate in a debate instead of disrupting proceedings.
Day’s developments
1. CJP made it clear that it will hold talks with the Centre only at or near Jantar Mantar
2. Don’t waste court time, says CJI; Delhi HC asks cops to keep CCTV footage of alleged brutality
3. ACP injured in fresh clashes at Jantar Mantar; cops deploy additional forces, teargas fired
4. Delhi Police is using facial recognition system to identify suspects at the protest site
5. A total of 17 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, were shut citing security issues
6. Centre has shifted 20 additional CRPF companies from West Bengal to Delhi amid protests