Himachal approves road safety audit policy for PWD roads

CHANDIGARH: With road safety emerging as a major concern in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has approved a Road Safety Audit Policy for roads under the Public Works Department (PWD). The policy aims to make road safety an integral part of the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of roads across the state.

The government has adopted a comprehensive road safety audit framework in line with the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress to improve road infrastructure, reduce accident risks and create a safer road network.

The policy mandates road safety audits at five stages of a road project — feasibility or preliminary design, detailed project report, construction, pre-opening and existing roads.

At the feasibility stage, auditors will examine route selection, alignment, intersections, cross-sections and connectivity with the existing road network. During the detailed design stage, they will assess geometric design, road signs, pavement markings, lighting, provisions for vulnerable road users and roadside safety features.

Audits during construction will focus on work-zone safety, traffic management, worker protection and compliance with earlier audit recommendations. Before a road is opened to traffic, a pre-opening audit, including day and night inspections, will be carried out. Existing roads will also be audited periodically to identify safety deficiencies.

The policy states that audits will be conducted by Indian Road Congress-certified road safety auditors or departmental officers who have completed a 15-day audit certification programme and have at least 10 years of experience in hill road construction. Auditors must be independent and not associated with the execution, construction or operation of the project.

A dedicated road safety cell will be set up at the HPPWD headquarters to oversee implementation of the audit programme, empanel qualified auditors, review compliance reports and organise training and awareness programmes. The programme will be monitored quarterly by the Engineer-in-Chief, HPPWD.