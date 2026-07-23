India conducts maiden flight test of Kusha long-range air defence missile

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of the ‘Kusha’ long-range surface-to-air missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, taking India’s most ambitious homegrown air defence programme into its flight trial phase.

The test was conducted against an electronic target simulating a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat, which was successfully intercepted by the missile system, the defence ministry said.

Crucially, the trial validated the system as a whole rather than the missile alone. All weapon system elements, including the missiles, radars and the command and control centre, have been developed by DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners, the ministry added.

The long-range air defence system is geared to neutralise fighter jets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and large enemy aircraft across a wide range and altitude envelope.

Formally designated the Extended Range Air Defence System and earlier known as XRSAM, Kusha was cleared for development by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2022 with an outlay of about Rs 21,700 crore. The MoD subsequently granted an acceptance of necessity (AoN) in September 2023 for multiple squadrons for the IAF, which is the lead service, with the Navy expected to follow with a shipborne requirement.

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory leads interceptor development, Research Centre Imarat is developing the seekers, and Bharat Electronics is the principal production partner, with Bharat Dynamics involved in missile manufacture.

Ground validation, including trials of the dual-pulse rocket motor that gives the interceptor its terminal energy, was completed before Thursday’s launch.

Kusha is built around three interceptors of progressively longer reach, the M1 at around 150 km, the M2 at around 250 km and the M3 at up to 400 km. The tiered design allows a single battery to engage threats at varying distances instead of expending a long-range missile on every target.

The fresh test, however, covers only the opening stretch. Flight evaluation of the first interceptor has to be completed and repeated, after which the M2 and M3 will be trialled in sequence, each requiring validation of longer-burn propulsion, seeker performance at extended range and radar tracking at greater distances.

Developmental trials must then give way to user trials by the IAF, a phase that typically runs one to three years and tests the system under service conditions rather than instrumented range conditions. Early elements are expected to be operational around 2028, with phased induction of all three variants planned through 2030.