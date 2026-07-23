J&K CM Omar Abdullah, NC disputes Minister Nadda's remarks on JKSSB paper leak

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and ruling National Conference have countered Union Health Minister J P Nadda's remarks linking the 2022 Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) paper leak to NC-Congress government by saying the incident took place under the Lieutenant Governor’s administration and there was no elected government in office then.

Omar said the Union Health Minister had "got the date wrong" while referring to the JKSSB recruitment paper leak.

“You are absolutely correct about the SSB paper leak in J&K, J P Nadda ji, but you have got the date wrong. It was 2022. The government wasn’t of NC & Congress. It was a government headed by the Lieutenant Governor, but thank you for reminding everyone of this failure,” Omar said in a post on X.

He said the case had led to significant observations and directions from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and questioned the fate of the High-Level Committee constituted to probe the matter.

“We have no idea what happened to the High-Level Committee or its report. Perhaps you can share that with us in your next press conference,” the CM remarked.

Omar was responding to comments made by Union Health Minister Nadda during a press conference on the ongoing students’ protests over alleged examination irregularities.

Defending the BJP against opposition criticism on paper leaks, Nadda cited several instances from different states.

“If we look at the instances of paper leaks, there was a leak in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board examination when the Congress and National Conference were in power,” he said and accused the opposition of being “selective” in raising the issue.