JSSC under fire as candidates allege admit card emails arrived after Field Worker exam

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has once again come under scrutiny after several candidates alleged that they received email notifications to download their admit cards for the Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination-2024 only after the examination had already concluded.
Candidates claimed that the delayed notification prevented them from appearing for the test. The incident has raised serious questions over the Commission's technical infrastructure and information systems.
Notably, the JSSC had initiated recruitment for 510 Field Worker posts in 2024, attracting applications from more than 300,000 candidates. The examination was conducted on July 19, nearly two years after the recruitment notification was issued, yet nearly 75 per cent of the candidates were unable to take the exam.
Some candidates claimed they received the official email to download their admit cards only a day after the examination had concluded, preventing them from reaching their examination centres. Others said they were allotted examination centres hundreds of kilometres away and were informed of the venue only two to three days in advance, leaving little time to arrange travel, accommodation and funds.
Mayank Kumar of Ramgarh lodged a formal complaint with the JSSC, alleging that he received the email to download his admit card at 9:54 am on July 20, a day after the July 19 examination.
According to Mayank, he received no prior notification, preventing him from downloading the admit card and appearing for the examination.
Calling it a serious technical and administrative lapse, Mayank sought an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible, alleging that such negligence is jeopardising the future of aspirants.
Another candidate, Tushar Dubey of Hazaribagh, said he had applied for the examination and had fully prepared for the test scheduled for July 19.
However, he said he did not receive any email regarding the download of his admit card before the examination. As time passed, he tried to gather information independently and contact the Commission but received no clear response.
Eventually, at 10:10 am on July 20, after the examination had already concluded, he received an email notification from the JSSC regarding the admit card download.
Tushar claimed that due to the Commission's negligence, he was unable to appear for the examination and lost a crucial opportunity.
Atal Pandey, a Ranchi University Syndicate member and student leader, claimed the issue was not confined to a handful of candidates. He said more than a dozen aspirants had informed him that they received the admit card download email only a day after the examination.
"If this was caused by a technical glitch, a high-level inquiry should be ordered, and anyone found negligent must be held accountable," Pandey said.
He added that recurring irregularities in recruitment examinations are jeopardising the future of the state's youth and urged the government to make the JSSC recruitment process more transparent and accountable.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), however, maintained that all examination-related information was uploaded on its official website within the stipulated timeframe.
JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta said that the city intimation slips, admit cards and all other necessary links were made available on the portal as per schedule, enabling candidates to download them in time.