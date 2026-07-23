JSSC under fire as candidates allege admit card emails arrived after Field Worker exam

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has once again come under scrutiny after several candidates alleged that they received email notifications to download their admit cards for the Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination-2024 only after the examination had already concluded.

Candidates claimed that the delayed notification prevented them from appearing for the test. The incident has raised serious questions over the Commission's technical infrastructure and information systems.

Notably, the JSSC had initiated recruitment for 510 Field Worker posts in 2024, attracting applications from more than 300,000 candidates. The examination was conducted on July 19, nearly two years after the recruitment notification was issued, yet nearly 75 per cent of the candidates were unable to take the exam.

Some candidates claimed they received the official email to download their admit cards only a day after the examination had concluded, preventing them from reaching their examination centres. Others said they were allotted examination centres hundreds of kilometres away and were informed of the venue only two to three days in advance, leaving little time to arrange travel, accommodation and funds.

Mayank Kumar of Ramgarh lodged a formal complaint with the JSSC, alleging that he received the email to download his admit card at 9:54 am on July 20, a day after the July 19 examination.

According to Mayank, he received no prior notification, preventing him from downloading the admit card and appearing for the examination.

Calling it a serious technical and administrative lapse, Mayank sought an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible, alleging that such negligence is jeopardising the future of aspirants.

Another candidate, Tushar Dubey of Hazaribagh, said he had applied for the examination and had fully prepared for the test scheduled for July 19.