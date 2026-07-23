Nearly 3 lakh people die from drowning every year globally: WHO

NEW DELHI: Nearly three lakh people die from drowning every year worldwide, making it one of the 10 leading causes of death among children aged 5-14 years, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25.

The WHO said many drowning deaths occur in rivers, lakes, wells, domestic water storage containers and swimming pools. More than 90% of these deaths are reported in low- and middle-income countries.

The organisation also launched a new technical package to help governments and communities implement seven proven measures to reduce drowning deaths.

"Every drowning is a tragedy, and most are preventable," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"The seven PROTECT strategies give countries practical, evidence-based approaches to prevent these tragedies, including making water transport safer, teaching school kids to swim, and preparing for floods. Drowning prevention isn't the job of one ministry; it belongs to everyone, and the lives it saves are the reward."

The seven strategies, grouped under the acronym PROTECT, translate the Global Strategy for Drowning Prevention into practical policy guidance. The strategy was launched by the WHO-hosted Global Alliance for Drowning Prevention in 2025.

The PROTECT package includes recommendations on physical infrastructure, rescue and resuscitation, occupational safety around water, water transport safety, swimming and water safety education, child-care systems and preparedness for floods and other emergencies.

The WHO said climate change is increasing the risk of drowning as floods, storms and heatwaves become more frequent. It cited studies showing a strong association between heatwaves and drowning. In the United Kingdom, drowning deaths increase by 7.2% for every 1°C rise in temperature, while the risk is nearly five times higher on days when temperatures exceed 25°C compared with days below 10°C.

“This framework will save lives while building on the progress governments around the world are making to prevent drowning deaths in their countries,” said Dr Kelly Henning, who leads the public health programme at Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The WHO said this year's World Drowning Prevention Day theme, "Unite to turn the tide," highlights the need for coordinated action by governments, sectors and communities to prevent drowning deaths.