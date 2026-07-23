Nursing aspirant critical after allegedly consuming phenyl outside Uttarakhand health minister's residence

A 34-year-old nursing aspirant allegedly consumed phenyl, along with three others, in front of Health Minister Subodh Uniyal's residence after their multiple demands, including year-wise recruitment to nursing posts based on seniority, remained unfulfilled, a report said.

NEM president Naval Pundeer was quoted as saying that four protesters consumed phenyl outside the minister's residence, and one of them was admitted to Doon Hospital.

Pundeer said the group had ended its over 150-day protest in May after receiving assurances from the health minister that their demands would be addressed. However, he alleged that the government had failed to fulfil its promises.

According to the PTI, an unemployed woman seeking a nursing job in the health department allegedly consumed phenyl outside the residence of State Health Minister Subodh Uniyal in Dehradun.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Kiran Rawat, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.

She is currently receiving treatment there.

She allegedly took the drastic step after failing to receive any assurance regarding the initiation of the recruitment process.

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