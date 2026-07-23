Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders meet Om Birla; seek revocation of Kalyan Banerjee's suspension

Later, Bagh, Dastidar and others met Speaker Om Birla and raised the issue. Following a complaint from members, the matter was taken up in the House. When proceedings resumed at 2 pm on Wednesday, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the session, informed members that a complaint had been submitted against Banerjee and said his remarks had affected the dignity of the House.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal then moved a resolution seeking Banerjee’s suspension, which was passed through a voice vote amid Opposition protests.

Opposition MPs raised slogans over the NEET paper leak controversy and other issues as the resolution was adopted. Tenneti subsequently directed Banerjee to leave the House premises, following which proceedings were adjourned for the day. Sources said MPs accompanying Banerjee told the Speaker that the exchange occurred after formal proceedings had ended and urged him to reconsider the suspension. The Speaker may review the decision, sources indicated.

The controversy comes at a time when Parliament has already witnessed repeated disruptions over the NEET examination controversy, with the Opposition demanding discussions and greater accountability from the government.