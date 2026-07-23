Ranchi Diary | State to soon have film and television institute

The state government has signed an MoU with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, to establish the Jharkhand Film and Television Institute (JFTI), a move aimed at strengthening skill development in filmmaking and media studies. The agreement was signed between the Jharkhand Film Development Corporation Limited (JFDCL) and SRFTI in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. The proposed institute will provide technical training to students interested in cinema, mass communication, and digital media. In its initial phase, JFTI will introduce short-term courses in sound design, film editing, animation, script, etc.
Ranchi set for Durand Cup debut as host city
Ranchi is all set to host one of India’s oldest and most prestigious football tournaments for the first time, with the 135th edition of the Durand Cup scheduled to be held at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Morabadi from July 26 to August 16. In the run-up to the tournament, the Indian Army organised a Durand Cup Trophy Tour across Ranchi beginning July 18. The iconic trophy was taken through prominent parts of the city to generate enthusiasm among football enthusiasts and create awareness about the upcoming competition. The event will promote football across the state, encourage aspiring players, and reinforce Ranchi’s stature as a venue.
Now, model Krishak Pathshala in all districts
Placing farmers’ prosperity at the core of its development agenda, CM Hemant Soren has said at least one Model ‘Krishak Pathshala’ (Farmer’s School) will be established in every district to train farmers in modern agricultural practices, soil testing, irrigation management and advanced farming techniques. According to Soren, the state’s 57 existing farmer schools will be strengthened and made more effective to enhance agricultural extension services. Further, plans are there to organise agricultural trade fairs across all divisions of the state, enabling farmers to gain better insights into new technologies and market dynamics.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com