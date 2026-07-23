Ranchi Diary | State to soon have film and television institute

Ranchi set for Durand Cup debut as host city

Ranchi is all set to host one of India’s oldest and most prestigious football tournaments for the first time, with the 135th edition of the Durand Cup scheduled to be held at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Morabadi from July 26 to August 16. In the run-up to the tournament, the Indian Army organised a Durand Cup Trophy Tour across Ranchi beginning July 18. The iconic trophy was taken through prominent parts of the city to generate enthusiasm among football enthusiasts and create awareness about the upcoming competition. The event will promote football across the state, encourage aspiring players, and reinforce Ranchi’s stature as a venue.