Red Sea, Hormuz crisis hit India's basmati trade; nearly 0.5 million tonnes stuck at ports

CHANDIGARH: India's basmati rice exports are facing mounting disruption as the strategic waterways of the Bab al-Mandab and the Strait of Hormuz remain affected, raising concerns over global trade through the crucial maritime corridor linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The simultaneous disruptions have affected India's basmati rice shipments to key markets in the Middle East and Europe, sharply increasing freight and insurance costs while leaving exporters under severe liquidity pressure.

Nearly 0.5 million metric tonnes of basmati and non-basmati rice bound for Gulf countries, including around 0.3 million metric tonnes of basmati originally destined for Iran, is currently stranded at Container Freight Stations (CFS) at Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat.

India accounts for nearly 45 per cent of global rice trade and exports rice to more than 140 countries, competing with major exporters such as Pakistan and Thailand. However, India's total rice exports, including basmati and non-basmati varieties, declined by 7.5 per cent year-on-year to $11.53 billion in FY-26.

During the April-June quarter of FY-26, India's rice exports increased by more than 4 per cent year-on-year to approximately $3.03 billion. In June alone, the country exported rice worth more than $1 billion, nearly 16 per cent higher than the corresponding month last year, supported by the temporary easing of regional tensions and partial restoration of supply chains to Gulf markets.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as India's largest destination for basmati rice exports, importing nearly 1.2 million metric tonnes annually, while Iran imported around 0.8 million metric tonnes during the previous financial year.

Together, the two countries account for almost 2 million metric tonnes of India's annual basmati exports, making stability in the Gulf shipping corridor critical for the industry.

Speaking to this newspaper, Ranjit Singh Jossan, Vice-President of the Basmati Rice Millers and Exporters Association, said the situation is particularly alarming as Saudi Arabia has become the largest importer of Indian rice, while Iran remains the second-largest market for Indian basmati. If disruptions in both the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz continue for an extended period, India's basmati exports, port operations, container logistics and exporters' financial health could suffer serious consequences.