Uttarakhand university cancels two engineering exams over alleged question paper leak

DEHRADUN: Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University has cancelled two engineering examinations after an internal investigation found that question papers were allegedly shared with students before the tests through WhatsApp and an online portal.

The alleged leak occurred at Shivalik College of Engineering in Dehradun and affected thousands of students across 12 engineering institutes affiliated with the university. A case has been registered at Prem Nagar police station against assistant professor Dr Ashish Kumar Gupta.

The controversy relates to the Machine Learning for Internet of Things and Electromagnetic Field Theory papers, the examinations for which were held on July 8 and June 24, respectively.

According to university officials, a professor allegedly posted several questions in a WhatsApp group before the examinations. When the same questions appeared in the question papers, suspicions were raised over a possible breach of confidentiality.

The matter came to light after an anonymous email was sent to the university and the directors of engineering colleges. Acting on the complaint, the Vice-Chancellor constituted an internal committee to examine the allegations.

During its inquiry, the committee questioned those concerned and scrutinised the sequence of events. It reportedly found that the Machine Learning for Internet of Things question paper had been made available to some students before the examination through WhatsApp and an online platform.

The committee also raised serious concerns over the confidentiality of the Electromagnetic Field Theory paper. Based on its findings, the university cancelled both examinations with immediate effect.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said the university had conducted two internal inquiries and submitted their reports to the police.