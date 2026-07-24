13 killed as landslide buries taxi in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

CHANDIGARH: Thirteen people, including a six-month-old infant, were killed after a taxi travelling from Kullu to Pangi Valley was buried under a massive landslide on the Udaipur-Killar road in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.
The deceased driver was identified as Bir Singh.
According to police, the Tata Sumo was travelling from Kullu to Pangi when it was hit by a rockfall and buried near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar road. One injured person was rescued from the debris but died on the way to the hospital.
Sources said the Udaipur-Killar road had remained closed a day earlier due to landslides, forcing the passengers to stay overnight in Tindi. After the road reopened on Friday, the taxi resumed its journey towards Pangi. Near Kahu-du Nala, a massive section of the mountain collapsed, burying the vehicle under debris.
Confirming the accident, Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla said teams from Tindi Police Station, the district administration and rescue personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information. A rescue and relief operation is underway.
Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj said he has been in constant touch with senior officials of the Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti district administrations and is closely monitoring the rescue operation. He also assured all possible assistance to the affected families.
Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said police and district administration teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported. He urged people to avoid travelling on landslide-prone roads during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and to follow official advisories before undertaking journeys in the mountainous region.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the deaths and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to supervise the rescue and relief operations. He also directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best treatment for the injured.
Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) patrolling team rescued a seven-month-old baby and an elderly man in two separate incidents on the Chamba-Bharmour stretch of NH-154A.
The infant, who was on oxygen support and being shifted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, was stranded after landslides blocked the highway at Durgethi on Thursday. NHAI personnel carried the baby across the blocked stretch to a patrol vehicle waiting on the other side and later shifted the family to another vehicle after a second landslide blocked the road, enabling them to reach the hospital.
Earlier in the day, the NHAI team had also helped an elderly patient reach the hospital during the highway blockade.
"Our priority is not only to keep the highway operational but also to save lives during emergencies. Despite heavy rain and landslides, our team responded swiftly and ensured that an elderly person and a seven-month-old infant were taken to the hospital in time. The team's morale remains high, and we are committed to serving the public under all circumstances,” said NHAI site in-charge Sahil Thakur.