Climate change fuels migration, dries springs and empties Uttarakhand villages: Study

DEHRADUN: Climate change is reshaping Uttarakhand's fragile Himalayan landscape by reducing farm productivity, drying up natural springs and accelerating migration from mountain villages, according to studies by Professor Vishwambhar Prasad Sati of Mizoram University.

The studies found that more than 20% of the rural population in the Uttarakhand Himalaya has migrated in search of better employment, education and basic services. Falling agricultural and horticultural productivity has further increased economic distress.

Government data show Uttarakhand has more than 1,700 officially recorded "ghost villages" with no permanent residents. Figures compiled by the State's Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission and other official agencies place the number of fully abandoned villages between 1,768 and 1,792. The variation is due to differences in reporting periods and classification.

The 2011 Census recorded 1,048 uninhabited villages. Another 734 villages were abandoned over the following decade, taking the total to about 1,782.

Speaking to TNIE, Professor Sati said the abandonment of farmland had disrupted the region's traditional water recharge system.

“Due to the abandonment of agricultural land, natural springs, which traditionally served as the primary sources of drinking water, are drying up rapidly,” he said.

“As arable land has increasingly turned barren, surface runoff has risen considerably, reducing the infiltration of rainwater into the ground. Consequently, groundwater recharge has declined, leading to acute water scarcity in many parts of the Himalaya,” he added.